Billy Joel laser show happening at Liberty Science Center this week
Attention all uptown girls and backstreet guys in New Jersey, you’re going to want to know about this.
Liberty Science Center’s After Dark series didn’t — as Billy Joel’s newest song would say — wait too long to turn the lights back on.
The high-tech laser lights, that is!
Experience the legendary artist's songs like never before as they're synched with spectacular laser light displays in the Center’s planetarium.
Here’s a flex- did you know it’s the biggest planetarium in the country? Chalk up another win for New Jersey.
Relive your childhood field trips and enjoy the music of Billy Joel by going to LSC for this adult-only night. Liberty Science Center After Dark events happen every first and third Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..
The events are 21+ since alcohol and food are served. Each event features a fun theme with a menu to match, full bar, dance floor, live DJ, planetarium and laser shows.
The Billy Joel Laser Show is happening on Thursday, May 1. The After Dark event starts at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
Liberty Science Center is located at Liberty State Park - 222 Jersey City Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ.
