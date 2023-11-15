Liberty Science Center’s Touch Tunnel reopens after 3 years

Gee, do you think the Touch Tunnel has been missed these past three years? Hmm, I’m not sure. Watch this.

The Touch Tunnel has been there at the Liberty Science Center from its beginning in 1993. If you’ve never been, this long-standing main attraction is an 80-foot-long tunnel visitors have to crawl through and find their way out. What was so difficult? You were in complete, total, pitch blackness. And you had to rely on your other senses to set yourself free.

Now 80 feet might not sound like much. But when you’re in total blackout darkness I imagine it could feel much, much longer.

It was arguably the most popular attraction at Liberty Science Center and no one, not the center nor the public, ever wanted it shut down. But it was closed three years ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas Getty Images loading...

Think about the very name. “Touch” Tunnel. All the touching alone was at one point problematic even when the shutdown lifted. And cramming people into a tight space together breathing the same air with no way to see in the dark to keep six feet of space? It just wasn’t going to work.

So it long ago closed down. After three long years, a little over a week ago, it reopened, even with a few sensory improvements inside. And people have come…crawling back.

The Touch Tunnel is included in the price of admission. You’ll find it on the third floor. The Liberty Science Center is in Jersey City at 222 Jersey City Boulevard. Here’s their website.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.