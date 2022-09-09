Liberty Science Center in Jersey City is fun enough on its own. Growing up in New Jersey it was by far one of the best field trips you could take. Now with their “After Dark” event series, they found a way to make it a great trip for adults.

The special events take place on the first and third Thursday of every month and the one taking place on September 15 is a 90s kid’s dream.

Just in time for the start of the school year, the Center is hosting “LSC After DarkL 90’s Night — Back to School.”

LSC After Dark via Facebook LSC After Dark via Facebook loading...

Per the Liberty Science Center website:

“Grab your flannel, slap on your bracelet, and set the VCR to tape “Boy Meets World” because LSC After Dark is going back to the 90s! Be there for a night of activities and adventures inspired by the decade of “Rugrats,” Spice Girls, and beyond.”

Say no more, I’ve already grabbed my slap bracelet and butterfly hair clips.

You must be over 21 to attend the event, as there will be smoking cocktails served at Bones’ Backyard Bar. There will also be food served at the Food Hall.

In addition to re-living your mix tape days with the 90s music at the '90s Mix Laser Show,' two lucky attendees will be able to live out the Nickelodeon dream of being slimed. One sliming will happen at 7:30 p.m., the other at 8:30 p.m.

LSC After Dark via Facebook LSC After Dark via Facebook loading...

The event will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person, $25 at the door, but for Liberty Science Center members you’ll have a discounted price of $17.

You can buy tickets here. It should be all that and a bag of chips!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

20 VHS Tapes That Are Still Extremely Valuable

David Letterman's Most Memorable Late-Night Moments