The only thing better than going to Jersey City’s Liberty Science Center on a field trip as a kid? Going to Liberty Science Center’s after-hours events as an adult!

It was recently announced that one of the adult-themed events happening in Feb. will be the Brewsology Beer Fest.

Described as “the boozy hybrid of your middle school field trip,” the event will feature over 50 breweries, 150 beers, and access throughout the museum.

According to the website:

Taking over the Liberty Science Center after hours, the event will feature dozens of local craft breweries and cideries and will give attendees access throughout the museum including exhibits, science demonstrations and access to brewery reps.

Some of the local breweries in attendance will be:

🍺 Icarus Brewing

🍺 Carton Brewing

🍺 Toms River Brewing

🍺 Alternate Ending Beer Co.

🍺 Buttzville Brewing Co.

🍺 Five Dimes Brewery

🍺 Departed Soles Brewing Co.

🍺 Montclair Brewery

🍺 Jersey Girl Brewing Co.

🍺 Thin Man Brewery

🍺 902 Brewing Co.

🍺 Fat Orange Cat Brewing Co.

🍺 Brooklyn Cider House

🍺 Four City Brewing Co.

🍺 Hackensack Brewing Co.

Brewsology Beer Fest will take place on Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (7 p.m. start time for VIP ticket holders).

General Admission tickets go for $65 and include beer samples and access to the museum and exhibits.

For that extra hour of fun, VIP tickets are going for $80 and will get you specialty beers for the first hour.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Liberty Science Center is located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City, New Jersey.

