Best NJ reactions to rare solar eclipse
New Jersey was ready for Monday's big solar eclipse, on the heels of last week's stunning earthq
Unlike the unexpected quake, this event was on science buffs' radars for a long time.
Some folks had their plans nailed down months ago — others scrambled for safe viewing glasses over the weekend.
The city's account shared several photos and added "The sun was 91.2% covered, creating a near-total eclipse. You won't witness anything like this again until 2044."
Lucy the Elephant was ready for the eclipse, as seen on the Margate landmark’s Facebook page:
Evesham Police shared a photo of a canine member of the force also being safe in proper glasses, K9 Moose.
Jenkinson’s Aquarium also went for adorable, with glasses on a seal and penguin:
U.S. Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey loves a good dad joke and shared one to social media in honor of the eclipse:
