Liberty Science Center’s Fall Fest winds up this weekend with tons of fun and activities.

Some of the activities you can enjoy at the Jersey City landmark include picking out the perfect pumpkin at New Jersey’s largest indoor pumpkin patch; you can even use an endoscope to look inside the pumpkin.

There’s also a Spooky Pathway with spiders, bats, skeletons and other scary and not-so-scary entities.

You can discover the fascinating lives of cockroaches, tarantulas, scorpions, and millipedes in the Creepy Crawler Corner.

There’s a Monsters of the Night Sky astronomy show and a Halloween Laser Show in the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium and a Monster Mash Dance Party.

There’s more fun outside: you can work your way through the popular Spider Maze, and dig for fossils in the Dino Dig Adventure. There will be fall drinks and treats to enjoy, as well.

Some of the non-Halloween themed exhibitions at the Science Center include “Sue: the T-Rex Experience” with a 40 foot long, 13 foot high replica of Sue, the T-rex along with a full-scale replica of a Triceratops, the natural enemy of the T-rex.

You can also experience “Paw Patrol: Adventure Play”; you can “Enter the Lookout Tower where the pups live, guide the Sea Patroller through Adventure Bay and Beach, drive the PAW Patroller, and more.”

Finally, enjoy the Infinity Climber, the world’s first suspended climbing play space of its kind. It measures 26 feet wide, 24 feet deep, and 19 feet tall. It is surrounded by 19 miles of hand-threaded wire that forms a protective mesh to prevent climbers from falling to the ground below.

