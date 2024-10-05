Most popular costumes during Asbury Park’s first Zombie Walk

It's crazy to think how much time has gone by since Asbury Park first held its annual Zombie Walk. But ever since, it has grown to become one of the largest Halloween gatherings in the state of New Jersey.

One might think that the Zombie Walk was inspired by the hit TV drama, "The Walking Dead." However, that show didn't premiere until 2010, whereas Asbury Park held it's first Zombie Walk event in 2008.

Since then, the gathering of the dead has grown so large, that it has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of zombies anywhere... twice! Once in 2010, then again in 2013.

But have you ever stopped to think just how popular dressing like a zombie was during Halloween back in 2008 when Asbury Park held its first Zombie Walk? Believe it or not, zombies never made the top 10 in any category.

One of the most popular Halloween choices in 2008 for both kids and adults was actually a witch. That landed the number one spot for adults and the number two spot for kids. Number two for adults was private, with the number one for kids being a princess.

But that doesn't mean there weren't any costumes that were close to being zombie-like. The number three costume for adults actually came pretty close to a zombie... a vampire. Unfortunately, the number three costume for kids isn't anywhere close to being a zombie, with Hanna Montana taking that spot.

But as for an actual zombie landing on the top-10 list? It never happened in 2008, the year Asbury Park held its very first Zombie Walk (more on the top-10 costumes from 2008 can be found here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.