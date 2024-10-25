Most likely time you’ll crave Halloween sweets in NJ

Ah yes, all that Halloween candy. It's not about the big day itself, but the weeks that fall afterward. Yes, the candy is a bigger deal after Oct. 31, and there's one big reason why. All that candy either your kids collected or that was left over thanks to a lack of trick-or-treaters. A very tempting problem for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Here in New Jersey, there are some candies we can expect to be in our piles this year. How about some new flavors to tempt you even more this season?

Sweet tooth, anyone?

That's just some of the new options that might tempt you throughout the day. Of course, there are also the tried and true choices that we're searching online for in large numbers.

When you'll crave these sweets

Before we get into the specific time of day you're most likely to crave not only the candy above but all that Halloween candy, let me first say this. Why is New Jersey googling candy corn? We claim to hate this particular Halloween candy, but yet that's one of the key candies we're searching for. I don't get it.

Anyway, back to that sweet tooth craving. According to a new survey reported by Newsweek, we're most likely to crave a sugary treat at 3:12 p.m. Yes, it's that precise. But if you really think about it, it does make a lot of sense.

When do people typically begin to feel drained during work hours? In the afternoon. What's more, the survey also notes that most of us will take around 13 minutes to give in from when we first have that sugary craving (and you know your co-workers will dump tons of Halloween candy on that breakroom table).

A short-lived rush

Unfortunately, that sugar high won't last long. After 33 minutes of giving in to that sugar craving, your focus will go right back out the window and fatigue will most likely kick in. And yes, that feeling of regret is also part of it.

More survey stats can be found here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.