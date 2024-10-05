PHOTOS: Incredible turnout of zombies take over Asbury Park

All I can say is, what a day it's been in Asbury Park! Thank you to everyone who came out and zombified themselves to participate in the 2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk. It was such a blast to be there and watch the dead come alive along the boardwalk.

This annual event is now in its 16th year and has become one of New Jersey's largest Halloween season gatherings. In a way, it really does define the unofficial kick-off of Halloween all throughout the Great Garden State.

How large you might ask? Very! In fact, the Asbury Park Zombie Walk landed a spot in the Guinness World Record for having the largest gathering of zombies found anywhere in the world.

The record was first broken in 2010, then again in 2013. In fact, this event has grown so much that not even the pandemic of 2020 stopped it from happening. Instead, that particular year moved to a virtual gathering which ensured this annual event wouldn't miss a beat.

And now, in 2024, this annual event proved to be as big as ever. Not only was the walk a wild success, but the weather was absolutely gorgeous. And with temperatures in the 70s, it's no surprise that the zombies rose to life in mass numbers. Yes, the boardwalk was overtaken by the undead.

Check out all the photos below from what was an incredible day along the Asbury Park boardwalk.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.