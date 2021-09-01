Liberty Science Center requiring visitors be vaccinated

If you’re going to be a museum that celebrates and embraces scientific discovery, it only makes sense that you require a vaccination against COVID-19 to visit it.

Thus the decision this week by Liberty Science Center to begin requiring visitors 12 and over to have at least one dose of a vaccine starting September 8. Even with the vaccine requirement you will still have to wear a mask.

They’re not messing around.

President and CEO Paul Hoffman explains in a press release, “As a science institution, we are committed to following public health guidance that strongly indicates vaccinations and face masks are the most effective way to protect ourselves and our community — especially those too young to be vaccinated — from the rampant spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. We thank all our guests in advance for their cooperation and support of Liberty Science Center’s efforts to protect our community against COVID-19.”

In case you’re wondering, yes, their entire staff is also required to be vaccinated and a masking order has been in place since last September. Hoffman says the new requirement is a “natural extension of our unwavering commitment to the safety, health and well-being of each and every person who comes into our doors to enjoy all the Center has to offer.”

Liberty Science Center is a jewel of Jersey City and they are doing the correct thing in requiring this latest safety measure. The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated so the protocol makes sense. I understand some will talk about being treated unfairly and complain about it being a violation of their rights.

Funny thing about rights though. They need to work both ways. Yes you have the right not to accept a vaccine. An entity like Liberty Science Center also has the right to operate as they see fit.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

