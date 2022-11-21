Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ

Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?

What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?

Taylor Swift dropped her new album “Midnights” back in October (and of course, it’s been #1 since) and shortly after announced The Eras Tour that had Swifties preparing to empty their bank accounts.

But when pre-sale tickets went on sale, Ticketmaster had massive delays and so many error messages that they blamed it on demand and bots.

There were fans that waited three hours in the queue line just to be faced with an error and had to start all over again with no success.

It was so bad that ticket sales for the general public were canceled the day before they were to take place.

It took some time, but of course, T Swift came back swinging at Ticketmaster and posted how angry she was on her Instagram.

And even though 2.4 million fans were able to get tickets, it didn’t help all of the others that didn’t have access to the pre-sale.

So if any Taylor works for you, tickets are still available for the laser show at Liberty Science Center After Dark party and if you wanted to know what a laser show looks like at the science center, here's Bad Bunny's:

The “Taylor Swift Laser Show” is happening on Dec. 1 and, due to popular demand, on Dec. 15.

Tickets can be found HERE.

Liberty Science Center turns the museum into an “after party” for adults with food, drinks, music, and access to a few of the exhibits.

If you’re into New Jersey beer, the science center is hosting Brewsology Beer Fest in February 2023 where you can try different kinds of local beer.

So Swifties, get your tickets for the Taylor Swift Laser Show before they sell out too.

