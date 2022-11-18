Ultimate Beer Fest after-hours coming to Liberty Science Center in 2023

Not that you need an excuse to visit Liberty Science Center, but if you feel you do, this might be the best excuse yet.

Brewsology Beer Fest is coming to the science center for an after-hours beer party on Feb. 11, 2023.

They call themselves the “boozy hybrid of your middle school museum field trip.”

They take over different kinds of museums throughout the country, obviously after it’s closed, and feature a ton of local breweries.

The cool part is that they give you access to some of the exhibits and will also have exclusive ones specific to the event and the beer you’ll be enjoying.

This is definitely not your average beer fest that we’re used to here in New Jersey, but I am so here for it.

Liberty Science Center has been open to a bunch of diverse events.

Their largest one is LSC After Dark which is a 21+ “party” with drinks, food, and lots of science.

It takes place every first and third Thursday of the month and each night has a different theme.

The newest themes you can experience are a Taylor Swift laser show on Dec. 1 and a holiday night on Dec. 15.

Tickets for Brewsology Beer Fest at the Liberty Science Center start at $50 for general admission, which includes samples of beer and access to the exhibits, food is sold separately.

Or you can buy the VIP Admission which will include all of the general admission, specialty beers for the first hour, and a bonus hour for just VIPs.

Local breweries that will be showcased are:

Hackensack Brewing Co.

Carton Brewing

Backward Flag Brewing

Ship Bottom Brewery

Jersey Girl Brewing Co.

Toms River Brewing

And many more.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

