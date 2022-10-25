Will NJ school kids be forced to get the COVID vax? (Opinion)
The CDC recently decided to recommend adding the COVID vax to the schedule of childhood vaccines.
Many states have stepped up to push back saying that there is no way the vax should be required as a prerequisite for attending public schools.
The Florida surgeon general stepped up to say nothing will change in Florida. This after he weighed in against men between the ages of 18 and 39 taking the mRNA shot.
You know where I stand on the vax issue. It's really a shame that a clear medical decision has been politicized.
Mandates have no place in the medical field and sadly we have seen doctors line up to push the vax based on politics instead of medicine. I remember my son's former pediatrician telling him that he could be responsible for deaths if he didn't get the jab.
At least the Florida surgeon general is quoting medical opinion instead of politics.
That said, the voices of reason are on the rise. Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Congressman Chris Smith have both weighed in to oppose COVID vax mandates.
Both joined me on the air to express their opinions on medical freedom.
Listen here:
Congressman Jeff Van Drew
Congressman Chris Smith
