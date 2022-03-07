NJ healthcare workers have 90 days to hope Murphy sees the light (Opinion)

Last week, healthcare workers and New Jersey corrections officers got a 90-day reprieve from getting jabbed against their will.

These, of course, are the same people that were called heroes in the beginning of the pandemic, now being threatened with losing their livelihood and careers. With rare exception they got their recommended two shots when the vaccine came out, some under duress.

Now after almost a year of weighing their options, many of them said no. Some that were holding out were approached by management with loaded hypodermic needles at their workstation, being coerced by their supervisors, according to one nurse that called our show.

So, in the next 90 days with more information coming out from the FDA, will the Murphy Administration back off from this ridiculous demand?

The fact that the virus seems to be in its waning stages might convince people in power like Murphy to back off and come to his senses. Some people are afraid of the vaccine from what they've seen or experienced. Here is a credible news source with one story.

This is one of the biggest stories of our lifetime and it's not getting the attention it deserves.

On Jan. 6 a federal judge denied Pfizer's request to suppress the data on their clinical trials for 75 YEARS! Because their product was categorized as a vaccine, they have no liability for any injuries sustained by the public, many of whom were forced to take it.

Some were just so scared by the government and the media, they lined up to get it. Many of them, not too willing to get the booster. Hopefully, as more of this information comes out, tyrants like Murphy will have to back off.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

