After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report.
Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
The mandates will end immediately for schools and child care facilities and the state worker testing mandate ends Sept. 1, according to the NJ.com report.
The mandate requiring the shot and one booster will remain in place for health care facilities in line with federal policy. The vaccine will continue to be mandated for workers in correctional facilities, nursing homes and other congregant settings.
Corrado tweeted her approval of Murphy's decision.
"We've been calling for Gov. Murphy to lift his unnecessary testing mandate for months. Glad he's finally listening. Better late than never," Corrado said.
The governor's office on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
The CDC updated its recommendations Thursday that testing healthy students and employees is no longer necessary. Testing should only be required for “high-risk activities” during high COVID-19 Community Level, or in response to an outbreak.
Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.