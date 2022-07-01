NJ pharmacist charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

A pharmacist operating in Hudson County has been arrested and charged after selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Christina Bekhit was selling the cards to individuals without actually administering the vaccine, and then entering false information into the state's database of vaccination records, the office said.

Bekhit, who operates AllCare Pharmacy in Bayonne, was arrested on June 22 and charged with second-degree computer criminal activity; third-degree tampering with public information; and fourth-degree destruction, falsification, or alteration of records relating to medical care.

Three undercover investigators received falsified COVID-19 vaccination record cards from Bekhit for $250 apiece, according to authorities. The cards displayed vaccination dates and lot numbers for shots that were never administered.

An investigation by the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was launched after the unit received information that Bekhit had sold a fraudulent card to a Bayonne officer conducting an undercover operation in January 2022.

During that encounter, according to authorities, Bekhit asked the officer whether he "really wanted to take the vaccine." When the officer said he did not, Bekhit offered to sell him a vaccine card. Before the officer could leave the pharmacy, Bekhit allegedly told the officer, "If anyone you know wants a vaccine card, bring them to me."

In two subsequent visits in February and March, Bekhit allegedly accepted payments for fake vaccination record cards and entered false information into the New Jersey Immunization Information System database, according to authorities.

According to the Division of Consumer Affairs, the State Board of Pharmacy has been notified of Bekhit's arrest and will consider disciplinary action related to her practicing credentials.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

