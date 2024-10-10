NJ mom faces criminal prosecution for standing up for autistic son (Opinion)

Only in Jersey. Good grief. Just when you thought the nonsense of COVID and the deadly, dangerous, unnecessary government overreach was finally behind us, one mom is under attack. Again.

Gwyneth Murray is a New Jersey attorney and a mom of a son with autism and special needs. Through the lockdowns and mandates that defied common sense, many people were persecuted for not wearing a face covering or maintaining 6 feet of distance.

Of course, we learned later that the CDC and Dr. Fauci were wrong about many claims and guidance that had states treating people as criminals. We did learn very quickly that the masks were causing harm to many children, from eye infections to skin problems to dangerous education setbacks for children with special needs.

Gwyneth had plenty of experts, medical, psychological, and special needs counselors backing up her push to get the mask off of her son.

Gwenyth went to Board of Education meetings in Cranford and repeatedly attended every school board meeting unmasked as a First Amendment protest to get the mask off of her child.

She went through all the proper channels, teachers, counselors, principals, and then the superintendent. Nothing. No help. No compassion. No understanding.

Although many of us knew back in January and February of 2020 the truth about the virus and the absurdity of the mandates and protocols, pretty much everyone knew by March 2022. That was when this mom was arrested and charged.

After her arrest on March 7, 2022, Gwenyth filed a lawsuit after the school board canceled public input because Gywenth was unmasked. Gwenyth's civil suit made it all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States. Unfortunately, they did not hear the case so she was stuck with the wrong-headed and ignorant decision from the Third Circuit court.

Cranford officials are now taking up public time and money to hold a two-day criminal trial for this New Jersey mom. Forgetting the absurdity at the time of the mask on/mask off nonsense, active eating, talking, standing sitting, it was such theater and ridiculousness.

But now, we know beyond a doubt the masks did not stop the spread and in many cases caused harm. All of these factors should lead to a "not guilty" verdict. And if not, Gov. Murphy should pardon this mom and restore any legal standing taken away by the courts.

This should serve as a lesson to all Americans. Your government, even at the local level, can be used as a weapon against you if you oppose them. So vote in November as if your freedom and family depend on it because they do.

Send President Trump back to the White House and send common sense-minded, smart people who value our civil liberties to lead our cities, towns, and school boards.

Listen to my call with Gwyneth here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

