The family of a young Seattle mother is lashing out at vaccine mandates after she died from a rare blood clotting complication linked to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Washington State health officials issued a statement saying 37 year old Jessica Berg Wilson died from “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” which is also known as “vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).”

Berg Wilson is the fourth death from VITT linked to the J&J one-shot vaccine regimen.

In her obituary, her family described Jessica as "an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions." They noted her devotion to her children and the joy she got from being a mother to her two daughters, Bridget and Clara.

The family then went on to blame vaccine mandates for causing Jessica's death. "During he last weeks of her life," the obituary reads, "The world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom."

Jessica, family members say, was "vehemently opposed" to taking the vaccine, but was forced to do so. They did not say which mandates required her to be vaccinated.

During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom. She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproved vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away. Her passion to be actively involved in her children's education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate. Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life. It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife. It cost God's Kingdom on earth a very special soul who was just making her love felt in the hearts of so many. - Jessica Berg Wilson Obituary

Washington State and King County health officials issued a statement saying: “As with many medications, the risk of serious adverse events is small, but not zero.” In the same statement, health officials also insisted the current vaccines, including the J&J version, are still considered safe. "Over the last 30 days in King County, an unvaccinated person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 was 57 times higher than a vaccinated person of the same age," the statement read.

