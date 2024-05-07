🚨 Bodycam footage shows Edison Police responding to migrant bus from Texas

When a bus load of migrants arrived in Edison last January, police officers were incredulous as they investigated and tried to prevent passengers from getting off the bus.

"I can't believe this is our country. It's an actual invasion," said Edison Police Officer Zachary Dlabik.

The comments were captured on bodycam video that was only released following a lawsuit filed by New Brunswick Today.

In the video, officers are seen and heard interacting with the driver of the bus as well as a woman who identified herself as a security officer. They told police the bus was sent from Texas on orders of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The driver of the bus refused to tell police where he was headed but assured them Edison was not the final destination.

Video shows the officers being respectful and professional as they interviewed those in charge of the bus.

One officer tells them to keep everyone on the bus. "No one is getting off this bus until I I-D you guys and then we’ll figure out what’s going on," the officer says.

Tone changes when police are alone

Away from the encounter with the bus security personnel, the tone of the officers changes dramatically.

Officer William Kenny asks his fellow officers, "“You ever see Red Dawn? Instead of paratroopers, it’s (expletive) buses." In the 1984 film Red Dawn, the U-S is invaded by Cuba and Russia.

Officer Dlabik remarks, "It’s an actual invasion. It’s actually happening."

At one point, another officer makes his hand into the shape of a gun and says, "Get out of Edison."

Dlabik responds, "Yee-haw! Corralin’ ’em out."

Edison Mayor outspoken on migrants

In the days after the January encounter with the migrant bus, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi was an outspoken critic of receiving migrants in New Jersey.

He says his town does not have the financial resources to provide services to migrants arriving from the U.S. Southern Border.

Joshi further broke with Democrats over illegal immigration in November when a bus from the Texas border dropped off migrants at the Edison NJ Transit station. The intent was for them to continue into New York City to get around restrictions on the buses imposed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Joshi instructed police to charter a bus and return any migrants who stayed in Edison back to the border.

According to New Brunswick Today, Joshi has not commented on the behavior of his town's officers seen in the video of the January encounter.

