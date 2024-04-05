Meet these big celebs at NJ Horror Con in Edison, NJ

There’s still a little over six months until Halloween but you can get your fix in at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival taking place at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ from April 19 to April 21.

NJ Horror Con is a horror convention with celebrity guests and this show’s lineup is fully stacked with a huge reunion for all of you Hocus Pocus fans.

This reunion includes:

Kathy Najimy

Thora Birch

Omri Katz

Vinessa Shaw

Jason Marsden

You’ll be able to meet the cast, get their autographs, and take a Hocus Pocus reunion picture.

But that’s not the only highlight of the show.

Other big horror guests that you can meet and greet are:

Kane Hodder

Adam Green

Shannyn Sossamon

Felissa Rose

The Lost Boys Reunion

Gina Schock

The Grimm Life Collective

Dr. Chud

And many more.

Let’s not forget the 100+ vendors that you can shop. There will also be a Film Festival and Q&A panels with the celebrities.

Tickets are still on sale on the NJ Horror Con website along with a VIP option that will give you access to an After Party on Friday night so you can mingle with the celebrities.

For more information, click HERE.

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.