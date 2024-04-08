🔴 NJ woman fatally shot by spouse

🔴 Man was clearing gun, police say

🔴 Elderly couple was married over 50 years

EDISON — A family has been thrown into tragedy after a 76-year-old woman was fatally shot and killed by her longtime husband, in what authorities said appeared to be an accident.

On Friday after just after 2 p.m., Edison police received a 911 call reporting an accidental shooting.

Edison (Google Maps) Woman shot by longtime husband clearing gun Edison (Google Maps) loading...

Officers responded to a home on Glencourt Avenue, where Patricia Novak, of Edison, had been shot once.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Novak home on Glencourt Avenue (Google Maps) Edison man shoots longtime wife while cleaning gun loading...

The woman’s 82-year-old husband, Robert Novak, said he had been clearing “one of his registered firearms” on the first floor of the couple’s house.

The weapon discharged through the floor into the basement, where a bullet struck his wife.

After hearing a scream, Robert Novak went to check and “immediately called 911,” according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Robert Novak (Patricia Novak via Facebook) Edison man shoots kills longtime wife clearing his gun Robert Novak (Patricia Novak via Facebook) loading...

The Novaks had been married for over 50 years — in 2016, Patricia Novak shared photos from a “golden” anniversary trip to Hawaii.

Robert Novak has cooperated with police throughout the investigation, which was still active on Monday.

Edison, Glencourt Avenue (Google Maps) man shoots wife while clearing gun Edison, Glencourt Avenue (Google Maps) loading...

Anyone with information was asked to call Edison Police Detective Christian Paone at 732-248-7413 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

Surviving family members were mourning Patricia Novak on social media on Monday and had arranged services for this week.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America