Lululemon opening new location in this popular NJ mall

Whether you shop there for fitness or fashion, lululemon has become more and more popular over the years, especially with Gen Zers.

I went into a Lululemon over the holidays to get a gift and I thought I walked into a high school gathering. The brand’s marketing is on point and knows its target audience.

Lululemon Athletica Store Launch Stuart C. Wilson loading...

It is not just the quality of the clothes, but this type of style is “in” right now.

How about we talk about the cost? A simple tank top will run you $68, but the quality makes it worth it.

Lululemon Athletica Store Launch Stuart C. Wilson loading...

Sure you can shop and order from Lulu’s online store but when it comes to shopping their clothes, it is better to get a sense of it in person.

But there are only 15 locations in New Jersey.

That sounds like a lot but when a store is so popular, we can only wish there were more local to our own personal area.

Lululemon AP loading...

Those locations are:

Avalon

Bridgewater

Cherry Hill

Closter

East Rutherford

Evesham Township

Freehold

Hoboken

Montclair

Montvale

Paramus

Princeton

Short Hills

Shrewsbury

Summit

That number will now change to 16 locations as Lululemon will open a brand-new store inside Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

The store will open on March 29 on the lower level of the Nordstrom wing next to Icing and Casper.

Lululemon isn’t the only store that will be opening inside Menlo Park Mall.

UNTUCKit shirts store is coming in late April only two doors down from the soon-to-be Lululemon.

RamenYa will open inside the food court in early April.

Saladworks will also open inside the food court in April.

New York Fries just opened in February inside the food court.

For more information on the mall and its new openings, click HERE.

