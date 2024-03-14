Kohl’s to reopen big retail store nationwide, including NJ

Kohl’s is almost becoming a one-stop shop. You can shop for toys, clothes, home items, select appliances, shoes, handbags, and makeup.

In August of 2021, Kohl’s launched a partnership with Sephora and opened hundreds of shops within its stores.

Now, they are expanding even more branded in-store shops with a big retail store that you once used to shop in if you have children.

Kohl’s is collaborating with Babies “R” Us with the plan to open about 200 shops within their stores by fall 2024 with the hope of having the first shop open in August.

Babies “R” Us shops will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet. They will sell baby clothes, gear, furniture, activities, bath accessories, feeding tools, and safety products.

And if you’re expecting, you can even set up a baby registry with Babies “R” Us through Kohl’s for your family and friends to shop in-store and online. The goal here is to introduce Kohl’s to a new, younger audience.

If you are a Kohl’s Rewards member, you can receive rewards on every Babies “R” Us purchase as well as your Kohl’s Cash during that promotional period.

Although Toys “R” Us won’t be making an appearance as they have opened up inside Macy’s stores, Kohl’s still sells toys for your infant baby, toddler, and big kids. Like I said, one-stop shop.

So what locations in New Jersey will see a Babies “R” Us? Kohl’s has yet to announce where they will start when it comes to opening Babies “R” Us but if it’s anything like the in-store Sephora’s, which is in 11 out of 38 Kohl’s locations with 15 more set to open this year, they will be available to shop more than not.

In the meantime, you can enjoy these summer fairs across the state while you wait for the reopening of Babies"R"Us.

