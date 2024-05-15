Scooter driver dies after being struck crossing Route 1

🔵 The driver of a scooter was crossing Route 1 in Edison on a green light

🔵 He was struck by a southbound driver who was headed to work

🔵 It's the seventh death on Route 1 in Middlesex County in 2024

EDISON — A man crossing Route 1 while riding a scooter in the early morning hours of Wednesday died after being struck by a car.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5 that the driver of the scooter, a 22-year-old Edison man, was crossing the southbound lanes in a crosswalk at Plainfield Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Police said he was struck by an SUV driven by a 61-year-old man from Rahway who was headed to work. The SUV had the green light, police said.

Bryan said the driver of the scooter may have been impaired.

The identity of the men involved in the crash was not disclosed by Bryan.

7th death on Route 1 in Middlesex County in 2024

The man is the seventh person to die in a crash on Route 1 in Middlesex County this year and the 25th on all county roads, according to State Police records. It is the deadliest county in the state.

Multiple law police departments are teaming up to increase enforcement of distracted and aggressive driving laws.

Bryan said he's never seen it worse.

"Just traveling on the road, the distracted driving, this is ridiculous," Bryan said. "It doesn't matter that you're in a police car. Let me tell you. They'll cut you off. They'll drive crazy. It doesn't matter."

Police in Monmouth County, led by Holmdel police, are teaming up for the "Goal Zero" campaign and targeting specific roads for saturation patrols. The goal is to raise awareness and funds to eliminate impaired driving. Their next enforcement is scheduled for Friday, May 30 on Routes 18, 33,34, 34, 36 and 71.

