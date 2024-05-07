Let’s rebuild New Jersey infrastructure

Had a great meeting this week with a group called New Jersey Alliance for Action. We were joined at dinner with President Gerry Keenan and Sr. VP Chris Hartman to discuss the future of our great state.

We covered topics including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and transportation infrastructure among many other topics.

This non-partisan group doesn't make endorsements or send money to candidates. They are simply focused on helping their members generate business in New Jersey and help towns get the infrastructure development they need for their citizens.

It's time to bring in companies like Waste Management to monetize and turn our landfills into energy producers. It's time to reinvest in nuclear power and give PSE&G the extensions they want and build several new micronuclear reactors.

It's time to make smarter investments, including opening up charter schools in failing school districts like Newark and getting kids the education they deserve, which includes new brick-and-mortar school buildings.

It's time to address the more than 2500 bridges in NJ needing repair, including the 442 which are considered structurally deficient by the federal government.

Working with the members and the leadership of groups like the NJ Alliance for Action, we'll be able to bring about the investment and action needed to rebuild our great state.

