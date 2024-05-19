NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/19

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 60° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:33a Low

Sun 11:48a High

Sun 6:06p Low

Mon 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:07a Low

Sun 11:12a High

Sun 5:40p Low

Sun 11:47p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:21a Low

Sun 11:24a High

Sun 5:54p Low

Sun 11:59p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:03a Low

Sun 11:16a High

Sun 5:36p Low

Sun 11:51p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:13a Low

Sun 3:53p High

Sun 9:46p Low

Mon 4:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:26a Low

Sun 11:45a High

Sun 6:01p Low

Mon 12:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:20a Low

Sun 3:27p High

Sun 8:53p Low

Mon 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:15a Low

Sun 12:17p High

Sun 6:49p Low

Mon 12:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:14a Low

Sun 11:26a High

Sun 5:46p Low

Mon 12:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:35a Low

Sun 11:43a High

Sun 6:07p Low

Mon 12:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:30a Low

Sun 11:31a High

Sun 5:57p Low

Mon 12:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:21a Low

Sun 12:25p High

Sun 6:52p Low

Mon 1:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

