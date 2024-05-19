NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|60° - 70°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:33a
|Low
Sun 11:48a
|High
Sun 6:06p
|Low
Mon 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:07a
|Low
Sun 11:12a
|High
Sun 5:40p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:21a
|Low
Sun 11:24a
|High
Sun 5:54p
|Low
Sun 11:59p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:03a
|Low
Sun 11:16a
|High
Sun 5:36p
|Low
Sun 11:51p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:13a
|Low
Sun 3:53p
|High
Sun 9:46p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:26a
|Low
Sun 11:45a
|High
Sun 6:01p
|Low
Mon 12:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:20a
|Low
Sun 3:27p
|High
Sun 8:53p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:15a
|Low
Sun 12:17p
|High
Sun 6:49p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:14a
|Low
Sun 11:26a
|High
Sun 5:46p
|Low
Mon 12:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:35a
|Low
Sun 11:43a
|High
Sun 6:07p
|Low
Mon 12:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:30a
|Low
Sun 11:31a
|High
Sun 5:57p
|Low
Mon 12:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:21a
|Low
Sun 12:25p
|High
Sun 6:52p
|Low
Mon 1:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
