NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/19

Beach in Harvey Cedars. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature60° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:33a		Low
Sun 11:48a		High
Sun 6:06p		Low
Mon 12:23a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:07a		Low
Sun 11:12a		High
Sun 5:40p		Low
Sun 11:47p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:21a		Low
Sun 11:24a		High
Sun 5:54p		Low
Sun 11:59p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:03a		Low
Sun 11:16a		High
Sun 5:36p		Low
Sun 11:51p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:13a		Low
Sun 3:53p		High
Sun 9:46p		Low
Mon 4:28a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:26a		Low
Sun 11:45a		High
Sun 6:01p		Low
Mon 12:19a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:20a		Low
Sun 3:27p		High
Sun 8:53p		Low
Mon 4:02a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:15a		Low
Sun 12:17p		High
Sun 6:49p		Low
Mon 12:56a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:14a		Low
Sun 11:26a		High
Sun 5:46p		Low
Mon 12:01a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:35a		Low
Sun 11:43a		High
Sun 6:07p		Low
Mon 12:21a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:30a		Low
Sun 11:31a		High
Sun 5:57p		Low
Mon 12:10a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:21a		Low
Sun 12:25p		High
Sun 6:52p		Low
Mon 1:01a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

