Special Olympic New Jersey Summer Games gets ready to shine

After being in the stadium for a few opening celebrations of the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games, I remain in awe of the spectacular setting and the implementation that the three-day event highlights.

The Summer Games are at The College of New Jersey from June 7th – June 9th, 2024.

Special Olympic New Jersey athletes will participate in activities such as bocce, gymnastics, powerlifting, softball, swimming, tennis, track, and field. It is a great feeling to see so many of the 26,000 Special Olympic New Jersey athletes perform in the Summer Games.

The athletes begin practicing in April then compete in local and regional games with the winners going on to compete in the Summer Games.

To promote the art of participation, Special Olympics New Jersey has a special program for children athletes 2 – 7 years of age.

I am a big supporter of Special Olympics New Jersey. From a charitable standpoint I am proud of them for the way they manage donations. Over 88% of every dollar collected goes directly to the programs that serve over 26,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

That is an amazing number for a charity this size. Over 22,000 people volunteer for the cause in helping these athletes achieve their success. Bravo to them and thank you.

Each year I host the big Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics in February at the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ. Over 8,000 scantly clad individuals took a plunge into the ocean for Special Olympics New Jersey raising a whopping $2.7 million dollars.

The law enforcement community and the organization are overwhelming to see. Truly a magical day for New Jersey and especially Special Olympics New Jersey.

Support the Summer Games of Special Olympics New Jersey. They do outstanding work.

I will see you in February at the Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights, NJ.

