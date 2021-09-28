TCNJ students suing over vaccine and testing mandate

Five students attending the Collage of New Jersey are suing the school over their vaccine mandate.

All five are unvaccinated, having been granted either medical or religious exemptions, and are subject to regular COVID testing under TCNJ policy. All unvaccinated students are required to be tested twice a week.

In their lawsuit, the students claim the testing is "intrusive," and requires them "to surrender their bodily fluids for analysis without any particularized suspicion, without a warrant, and without due process."

Attorney Dana Wefer representing the TCNJ students, has asked the judge to issue an injunction blocking both the mandate and the testing requirement.

One of the students who brought the suit says he is being denied school activities. Communications major Christopher Jacob tells The Trentonian, despite having a religious exemption, he has been “de facto” banned from joining the soccer club.

TCNJ is among about a dozen New Jersey colleges and universities that have required students to provide proof of vaccination, or be disenrolled from classes.

Lawsuits against such policies have withstood legal challenges in other states. A similar lawsuit was brought in New York City, and is pending before a federal judge.

Among the issues cited in the lawsuit, is a claim by attorney Wefer that the FDA approved vaccines are “experimental gene therapy products.”

School officials are not commenting on the lawsuit, but have posted on the TCNJ website about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines.

"COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use are NOT experimental or investigational," the school posted on their website, "These vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization (EUA)."