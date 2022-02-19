Why you should attend this year’s Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights, NJ

It’s that time of year! Time to get “freezin’ for a reason” with the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge.

For anyone unfamiliar, this is the event where thousands of brave plungers dive into the freezing cold Atlantic Ocean to raise money for Special Olympics New Jersey.

This year’s Plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Seaside Heights, NJ. If you've never attended the event, here are the key reasons why you should check it out.

It’s a chance for bonding

You can plunge with friends, family, coworkers, whomever you want! What better way to bond than diving into freezing cold water?

(OK, maybe the bonding can happen afterward when you warm up at a Jersey shore bar with an adult beverage, no judgment)

It’s a great reason to visit the Jersey shore

Give Seaside Heights some love! We take advantage of it all summer long, but I’m guessing it gets a little lonely in the winter.

Take advantage of our beautiful Jersey shore during the off-season.

Or you can do it virtually if that’s your thing

Can’t make it in person? No worries! You can still raise funds for Special Olympics NJ by registering online here.

You get to dress up in fun costumes

Sure, you’re going to be sprinting into the cold ocean… but you’ll have fun doing it.

Dress up however you want! Be an alien, be a ladybug, anything goes! The plunge is your oyster.

It benefits Special Olympics NJ

Okay, let’s get serious for a moment, this event is for a great cause. Per the Plunge’s website:

Special Olympics New Jersey is a not-for-profit organization that provides sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Big Joe Henry will be there!

Well now I’m sold!

NJ101.5’s Big Joe Henry will be at the Plunge playing Jersey's favorite hits and that’s as good a reason as any to show up.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. but the plunge doesn’t take place until 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the event, you can donate here.

