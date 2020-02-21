Seaside Height Polar Bear Plunge 2020 — Traffic and parking

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — It should be an easy time getting to the Polar Bear Plunge with no piles of snow taking up parking spaces and no major road work.

Police Chief Thomas Boyd said organizers from Special Olympics New Jersey are expecting "the largest turnout in its history" and he advises people to arrive as early as they can.

The ocean plunge is scheduled for 1 p.m.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro said there are no DOT projects that will interfere with traffic in the region on Saturday morning.

Boyd also said that security will be high, with personnel from the state Office of Homeland Security, the Attorney General's Office, State Police and the FBI. K9 units and drones will be used as part of the security along with undercover officers in the crowd.

PARKING

Boyd said the parking meters will not be operational and the lots will be open for parking.

STREET CLOSURES

Traffic will be restricted on the following streets:

Grant Avenue will be closed from the Boulevard to the Boardwalk street end.



Ocean Terrace will be closed from Sherman to Sumner avenues.



Eastbound traffic on Sumner Avenue will be directed south on Ocean Terrace.



Northbound traffic on Ocean Terrace will be directed west at Webster Avenue.



Southbound traffic on Ocean Terrace will be directed west at Sherman Avenue.

TRAFFIC

Police will be directing traffic at key intersections.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy said members of his force will assist with traffic control.

Volume will likely build Saturday morning after 11 a.m. on Route 37 east over the Mathis Bridge.

Some alternative routes to use into Seaside Heights.

Garden State Parkway from north

Take the Garden State Parkway south to Exit 98 for Route 34 South.

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Garden State Parkway from south

Take the Garden State Parkway north to exit 90 (Brick).



Turn right onto Chambersbridge Road.



Continue through seven traffic lights to the intersection of Mantoloking Road/County Route 528.



Turn left and follow Mantoloking Road to end.



Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.



Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Interstate 195 from west

Head east on I-195 to Exit 35A for Route 34 South (Brielle).

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

