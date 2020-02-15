Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights — Your 2020 Guide

It's time to get “freezin’ for a reason” once again to raise big money for Special Olympics NJ. Join Big Joe Henry and New Jersey 101.5 Feb. 22 as we broadcast live from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights for the 2020 Polar Bear Plunge!

We've assembled some important information and helpful links to make this year's plunge the best yet. We look forward to seeing you down in beautiful Seaside Heights and making it another record breaking year at the 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge!

BE PREPARED: Download the New Jersey 101.5 app

If you plan on going to the plunge this year you will want to download our free app for your smart phone. The day of the plunge our app will have the following helpful and fun features:

A chance to win a $200 Visa gift card with our Polar Pics Challenge in app.

Send us photos of all the plunge fun directly from the app

Alerts for plunge day traffic

Weather updates and alerts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow

Quick links to donate

Get alerted when it's time to hit the water

Listen to NJ 101.5 on the beach ... or anywhere​

See photos, videos and more from the plunge all weekend long

Why take the plunge?

Last year more than 7,400 swimmers took to the icy waters to help raise money for Special Olympics NJ. Together, we raised over $2.3 million in 2019, setting a new Polar Bear Plunge record!

Each year the money you help raise goes directly to Special Olympics New Jersey, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides free year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 26,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities, completely free of charge.

We’re looking to beat that total again this year and set another new record. If you can't make it to the plunge but still want to be a part of this year's fundraising you can donate here.

Registration and Location

You can register as a team online up until 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. After that, you will only be able to register as an individual the day of the plunge. Check-in and registration tents will be located between Blaine Ave. and Grant Ave., half a block from the beach.

Registration is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the plunge is at 1:00 p.m.

Big Joe will be broadcasting from the top of the Spicy Cantina located at 500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751. Heated changing tents for the Plungers will be located on the beach next to the Seaside Heights Beach Headquarters.

Click here for more information or to download an area map.

Getting to the Plunge

Plan to arrive early to avoid getting caught in heavy traffic and having to park far away. See our detailed post for more information on the best way to get to the plunge from where you are. Don't forget to download our app and turn on traffic alerts to get updates right to your phone.

Weather

Keep an eye on Dan Zarrow's weather blog for special Polar Bear Plunge forecasts and information. Be prepared with what to wear, and know ahead of the plunge just how cold the water will be. Also, download the New Jersey 101.5 app on your smartphone and make sure alerts are enabled for weather to get updates right to your phone.

Tips

Running into the water is easy, running back out can be a challenge with everyone still trying to get in. If you don't want to be in the water for more than necessary, stay further back or stay more to the sides where they're will be less people and more room.

The plunge is at 1:00 but it can take a while to get down on the beach, pay attention to when people start moving and take your time.

Bring dedicated dry bags and extra wet bags. Make sure you have a large dry towel to warm up with.

Bring a complete set of dry clothes to change into and make sure they're quick and easy to get on. Don't forget a warm winter hat and dry shoes too.

Leave your valuables at home. There's no need to wear jewelry of any kind the day of the plunge. It gets crazy out there. Bring a friend or family member that can hold your phone, wallet, keys, purse while you're down on the beach.

Take your time and enjoy all the fun. Get down there early and if you're prepared, you can enjoy the rest of the day warming up and partying no problem.

Images and videos from previous Polar Bear Plunges: