Polar Pics Challenge: Win $200 at the Seaside Polar Plunge

OK, Plunge people. You're already raising big money for Special Olympics of New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 22. Are you ready to win big money yourself?

Download the free New Jersey 101.5 app to enter our Polar Pics Challenge -- your chance to win a $200 Visa gift card from New Jersey 101.5.

How do you win? Simple -- get 1,000 or more points in our Polar Pics Challenge. Take Plunge Day selfies, shoot pictures of the fun on the boardwalk, showing us the wild times on the beach ... those and other picture challenges earn you points.

Bonus: Find the virtual Lil' Joe Henry on the boardwalk (think Pokemon Go) for 500 points in one shot!

Big Joe Henry will announce the winner during his live broadcast on Plunge Day after 2 p.m. (We'll reach out to the winner one-on-one too).

More reasons to have the free NJ 101.5 app on Plunge Day:

Comprehensive guide to the plunge.

Weather and traffic alerts

A notification when it's time to hit the water

Galleries and video from NJ 101.5 and Plunge Day participants

Send us photos and videos at any time

Listen to New Jersey 101.5 on the boardwalk -- or anywhere.

See you at the beach!