Don’t miss these New Jersey chili cook-offs in February 2024

When the weather is chilly outside, there's only one true way to warm yourself up. By enjoying a great, big bowl of warm, home-cooked chili.

February may be cold in New Jersey, but it's also an exciting month, and for good reason. For one, football fans everywhere get to enjoy the final big game of the season.

For others, there's Valentine's Day. Not to mention the days are slowly getting longer, which is always welcomed news.

But let's get back to that chili, a tried and true way to warm yourself up on a cold February day. Fortunately for New Jersey, there are many chili competitions going on throughout the month in all corners of the state.

Whether you like to cook chili or just eat it, these events are perfect for you. Here's a look at many of the cook-offs and competitions going on throughout the Garden State.

(All chili cook-off events are listed by date order, starting with the most recent)

Williamstown, NJ

2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off

Where: 13th Child Brewery

When: February 3 from 1-6 P.M. (first round)

A fantastic cook-off with multiple rounds. Taking place at 13th Child Brewery in Williamstown, participants will compete for the grand prize. Round 2 is on February 17, with the Championship round happening on March 2.

Click or tap here for more info on 13th Child Brewery's 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Middletown TWP, NJ

First Annual Chili Cook-Off

Where: Ross Brewing Co.

When: February 3 at 1 P.M.

A mouthwatering showdown awaits. Enjoy some great chili with prizes to be awarded, along with a celebrity panel of judges. Plus, you get to vote too with the People's Choice Award.

Click or tap here for more info on Ross Brewing's First Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Basking Ridge, NJ

14th Annual Chili & Chowder Cook-Off for Charity

Where: Saint James Church

When: February 3 at 6:30 P.M.

Not just chili here. You'll also have a chance to taste some amazing chowder, along with live music, food, and beverages. Proceeds benefit local acts of kindness and service performed by the Men of Charity.

Click or tap here for more info on the 14th Annual Chili & Chowder Cook-off for charity at Saint James Church.

Belmar, NJ

Inaugural Chili Cook-Off

Where: Beach Haus Brewery

When: February 4 from 1-6 P.M.

Come on down for the first-ever Beach Haus Brewery Chili Cook-Off. Try a variety of chilis homemade by everyday locals, along with live music and more.

Click or tap here for more info on Beach Hus Brewery's Inaugural Chili Cook Off.

Bloomsbury, NJ

3rd Annual BHC Big Game Chili Cook-Off

Where: Bloomsbury Hose Co. Banquet Hall

When: February 11 at 5 P.M.

Chili and football, what a perfect combo. Enjoy the big game on the large projector screen while you sample all-you-can-eat chili for only $5. Plus a cash bar, cornhole, and more to enjoy your evening watching the game.

Click or tap here for more info on the 3rd Annual BHC Big Game Chile Cook-Off in Bloomsbury.

East Rutherford, NJ

Meadowlands Winter Chili Cook-Off

Where: Meadowlands Trackside (Ground Floor)

When: February 17 from 5-9 P.M.

So you think you have the best chili? Put those skills to the test and win big prizes. Register to be part of the action, or come as a spectator and vote on the many chilis in the competition.

Click or tap here for more info on the Meadowlands Winter Chili Cook-Off in East Rutherford.

Penns Grove, NJ

Annual Chili Cook-Off

Where: Penns Grove Elks Lodge #1358

When: February 24 from 1-4 P.M.

Not only do you get to eat the chili, but you also get to judge the chili. Cook-off includes bread and crackers with proceeds benefiting Elks Charities.

Click or tap here for more info on the Penns Grove Elks Lodge #1358's Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Gibbsboro, NJ

Camden County Bar's Young Lawyer Committee's 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Where: Gibbsboro American Legion Post 371

When: February 24 from 5-8 P.M.

Cooking (and enjoying) chili for a cause, supporting Veterans Haven South. Enjoy live music, beer, wine, raffles, and of course, great chili.

Click or tap here for more info on Camden County Bar's Young Lawyer Committee's 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Highlands, NJ

12th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Where: Proving Ground Waterfront Dining

When: February 25 from 3-7 P.M.

A perfect way to bid farewell to February and welcome in March. Enjoy bagpipe bands along with Daly's Irish Dancers while you sample and enjoy some delicious chili. Vote on your favorites while enjoying your favorite beers and more, with prizes to be awarded.

Click or tap here for more info on the Highlands 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off at the Proving Ground.

