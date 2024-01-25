Possible travel impacts on these NJ roads for Cupid’s Chase

Love is in the air throughout New Jersey, and so is fighting for a cause. And with Valentine's Day coming up quickly, what better time to host a 5K?

Cupid's Chase 5K is back in New Jersey, with this year's events scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024. And it's not just one race, but rather a series of races all occurring at approximately the same time, with some slight variations.

Although travel disruptions may occur as a result, they should be minimal being the races are occurring on a Saturday. Still, for people traveling in the impacted areas, they may be affected by the races.

Before we take a look at where all the races are taking place, including maps of the affected roads, let's first dive into what Cupid's Chase 5k is all about.

New Jersey 5K Cupid Valentines

The Cause

The Cupid's Chase 5K brings awareness and raises money to support those with disabilities. You can read more about this wonderful cause, including how you can get involved by clicking/tapping here.

Races are happening all throughout the country on February 10, 2024, including here in New Jersey. For us, there will be a total of eight events all occurring around the same time of day.

If possible, please consider getting involved. And please remember that you do not have to run in order to participate in one of these statewide 5k's.

According to runsignup.com, "Community Options, Inc. invites runners, walkers, rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs), and sponsors to raise funds that make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities at our annual Cupid’s Chase 5K."

Valentines Cupid NJ

Where in New Jersey?

As mentioned above, the Cupid's Chase 5K will be taking place in multiple locations throughout The Garden State. As a result, multiple roads will be affected that drivers should be aware of.

Below are all the areas impacted by the February 10 races, including info about each specific race. Click or tap on the town names below for more details regarding each individual 5K, including how to sign up and donate.

(All race locations are listed from north to south, with maps of impacted roads below)

Google Maps Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place at Glen Rock Municipal, 390 Doremua Avenue. Check-in starts at 8 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Google Maps Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place at The Daily Plan It, 150-152 Speedwell Avenue. Check-in starts at 8 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Google Maps Cupid's Chase 5K/ runsignup.com

Taking place at Tamaques Park on Tamaques Way. Check-in starts at 8 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place at Duke Island Park on Old York Road. Check-in starts at 8 A.M., with the race kicking off at 9 A.M.

Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place at the Performing Arts Center at Princeton High School on Walnut Lane. Check-in starts at 8:30 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place at Lake Como on 16th Avenue. Check-in starts at 8:30 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place at Green Acres Park on Old York Road. Check-in starts at 8 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Cupid's Chase 5K / runsignup.com

Taking place along the Seaside Heights Boardwalk at Hiering Avenue. Check-in starts at 8:30 A.M., with the race kicking off at 10 A.M.

Remember, races will be underway throughout the morning so plan your travels accordingly if you're affected by any of the routes. All races are happening on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

