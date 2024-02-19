These 2 important charities in New Jersey need your help

Next week, on Thursday February 29, my wife Jodi and I will join friends supporting the Mercy Center, a charity feeding impoverished people in the greater Asbury Park area.

The organization is run by our friend Kim Guadagno, yes the same Kim who served as New Jersey's first Lt. Governor.

She's taken a step away from politics and has poured her talent and energy into an important and necessary organization.

The event raises money for the Mercy Center which provides resources including food drives for people in need. They offer emergency services and a family resource center to help keep families together and provide critical education and support.

Another important local charity needing help is "Christine's Hope for Kids".

The organization works to provide education support including, books, supplies, and sports equipment for underprivileged kids in the central New Jersey area.

My friend Jim Lennon, a former law enforcement officer and chairman of the West Windsor Republican Club, alerted us to an event happening this week, Tuesday, February 20, at Bahama Breeze on Route 1 in Princeton.

