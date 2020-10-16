Holiday Express finds ways of helping those in need

Each year for the past 26 seasons Holiday Express, a 501 c3 organization, brings the gift of kindness to so many who need it during the holiday season.

Holiday Express is made up of local New Jersey musicians and hundreds of volunteers who put on an event at places which are usually forgotten during the holiday season, and for that matter all year round. Places like soup kitchens, hospices, developmental centers, assisted living facilities and many more.

Founded by restaurant entrepreneur and musician, my friend Tim McLoone, the work that Holiday Express does during the holiday season is nothing short of heroic.

At each event, Holiday Express brings a group of talented musicians who perform holiday songs for about an hour, Santa of course and some well known holiday characters like The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and others also appear and bring smiles to those who haven’t for a while.

They also bring gift bags with socks, gloves, hats and maybe a toothbrush and other health care products. At some events Holiday Express will bring sandwiches thanks to Jersey Mike’s.

This year they were scheduled to do 100 shows in 35 days, an incredible undertaking. Then the pandemic reared its ugly head so they are now trying to coordinate virtual performances, drop off gift bags and sandwiches. It’s an organized nightmare.

I’ve been involved with Holiday Express in different capacities for over 23 years. They are the real deal when it comes to doing what they can to help those in need. The volunteers interact with the clients and the musicians are great and truly excite the audience who are captivated by the entire Holiday Express experience.

To see the glowing smiles on faces that are worn and downtrodden is a truly heartwarming experience, one that I’ll never forget. Holiday Express depends on paid performances and a couple of events each year to fund the over 100 places that they serve.

Those events were trimmed down and held virtually which was a far cry from the success that they have experienced at one of their “live” events. I’m asking you to help them continue their mission this holiday season and give what you can. I certainly know that times were very tough this year but if you can find a few extra bucks to help Holiday Express help others, I would greatly appreciate it.

For more information and to donate go to holidayexpress.org and as always thank you for your support.