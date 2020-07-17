Holiday Express facing tough times trying to help those in need

Holiday Express is a non-profit organization that has been giving to those in need for 27 years. Holiday Express was founded by my friend Tim McLoone, a local restaurateur and musician who during the holidays 27 years ago grabbed some of his musician friends and started to play holiday music to those who need it most. Those who don’t get the much needed attention in places like hospices, soup kitchens, developmental centers and other places that most people don’t know exist.

Holiday Express has grown to include 100 or so musicians and over 300 volunteers who give the gift of music along with gift bags, a meal and other items for those people in need.

This year’s schedule was to include over 100 appearances and shows in about 35 days, the amazing collaboration of scheduling and implementing these performances is nothing short of a herculean task. The only recognition most of these people at these facilities receive all year is from Holiday Express.

Holiday Express

I first became aware and involved with Holiday Express 25 years ago and I remain amazed at the amount of compassion and kindness that Holiday Express continues to provide. I’ve been to the soup kitchens, hospices and developmental centers it is so emotional to see the good that comes out of a Holiday Express visit.

I played Santa a couple of times and it was a very heartwarming experience I quickly became humbled and thankful for what I have in my life.

I’ve been thinking a lot about what lies ahead for Holiday Express and more importantly those in need that they serve. With another possible tightening of gatherings and spread of the virus to those who are highly compromised, Holiday Express will have their work cut out for them in bringing their much needed gift of kindness.

Throw in the fact that so many of us here in New Jersey have lost their jobs and money is so tight that the normal donations that Holiday Express receives to do their magic will be down, way down.

With that said please consider supporting them by giving and enjoying a virtual concert that will be Monday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m., when some of their very talented musicians will perform on the Holiday Express Facebook.

I am a huge fan of all the talented musicians that give so much of their time and I think you’ll enjoy this virtual show while helping one of my favorite charities. Thanks for your support and good luck to my friends at Holiday Express.

You can reach Holiday Express at holidayexpress.org