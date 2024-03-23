Run the Lincoln Tunnel Challenge, help others and have fun

Take to the Lincoln Tunnel for a great cause and no tolls!

On May 5, 2024, you can lace up and walk or run a USATF certified 5K course (3.1 miles) that will take you through the Lincoln Tunnel. The Weehawken toll booths will be your start and finish points.

The event is to raise money for the Special Olympics New Jersey. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a major sponsor of the event. The Torch Run has given millions to Special Olympics New Jersey.

The Lincoln Tunnel Challenge has a registration fee of $40 and includes a t-shirt and numbered bib. If you prefer to have your t-shirt and bib mailed to you before race day the fee is $50.

Photo by Clay Leconey on Unsplash Photo by Clay Leconey on Unsplash loading...

There are plenty of categories to participate in and awards and prizes for the winners.

Lots of people get together with friends and co-workers who either match donations or run as a team or lock in sponsors for their team. As every year former Chief of Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Bobby Belfiore raises so much awareness and participation from the Port Authority police and other law enforcement agencies.

Chief Bobby has done a wonderful job and remains committed to raising significant funds for Special Olympics New Jersey.

The Lincoln Tunnel Challenge is a great way to raise significant money that is needed to continue running and developing the programs for the 22,000 athletes that are participating in Special Olympics New Jersey.

To all the volunteers for the Lincoln Tunnel Challenge and to the over 20,000 volunteers that give up their time to help keep Special Olympics New Jersey going, thank you. It is appreciated.

Have fun in the Lincoln Tunnel and don’t worry about the tolls, you all have Easy Pass on May 5th.

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈