Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic

Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.

Sunday's switch to cashless tolling marks the completion of a $500 million project to upgrade the toll collection systems at six crossings. The three Staten Island bridges transitioned in 2019, followed by the Holland Tunnel in 2020. The George Washington Bridge more recently changed to electronic tolling in July.

Going forward, all tolls with be collected using either E-ZPass or Toll-By-Mail. Overhead gantries, which were installed last year, will scan E-ZPass or capture license plate information.

The Port Authority claims that implementing similar electronic tolling at other crossings resulted in safer roads. Vehicle accidents dropped by 70 percent at toll areas dropped by 70 percent after going cashless.

“This upgrade is a win-win for all drivers who use our crossings by cutting precious minutes from daily commutes, by reducing vehicle accidents in toll lanes, and by decreasing emissions from vehicles waiting in line to pay cash at toll booths," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

More than 3.4 million motorists used the Lincoln Tunnel in July 2022, according to the Port Authority.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

