UPDATE: Route 495 reopens near inbound Lincoln Tunnel

NORTH BERGEN — A police investigation near the Lincoln Tunnel caused big delays to start Friday morning's commute.

All lanes were blocked around 3 a.m. on eastbound Route 495 at Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen, with all traffic being diverted off the highway. The road was reopened around 7:30 a.m.

The bus lanes remained open with delays. Multi mile delays developed on Route 3 east approaching Route 495, and exiting the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur at Exit 16E.

NJ Transit said its rail service was cross-honoring NJT bus tickets and passes.

Details were few from police about the nature of the investigation.

A witness told PIX 11 they saw something "large" in the roadway. A tweet by PIX 11 reporter Katie Corrado showed police tape stretched across the highway under the Kennedy Boulevard pedestrian bridge.

