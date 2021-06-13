Jersey Law Enforcement runs to help others

The New Jersey Torch Run is a wonderful and very successful fundraiser that raises millions of dollars to support Special Olympics New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of Peter Femia

This year marks the 38th year that over 3000 law enforcement personnel will carry the "Torch of Hope" through 26 communities for funds for Special Olympics New Jersey. In 2019, before the pandemic, the torch run raised 4.1 millions dollars.

Special Olympics New Jersey provides programs for over 26,000 participants . The money raised from the torch run, also the Polar Bear Plunge in February, allows these Special Olympics athletes to participate for no cost.

I'm a big fan of the Torch Run and the law enforcement community that steps up to the plate to help Special Olympics New Jersey.

The director of the New Jersey Torch Run is Robert Belfore who is a retired chief of the port authority in Newark, New Jersey. I have had the pleasure to interview him in each of the 25 years of Polar Bear Plunge when Robert presents the big check, from the success of the Torch Run, For Special Olympics New Jersey. (Robert's interview starts at 5:07 in the video below)

The fact that over 3000 law enforcement personnel played into 26 different legs and traveled more then 300 towns and hundreds of miles here in New Jersey is remarkable.

Thank you to our men and women in blue for helping a great cause that is Special Olympics New Jersey . I'm proud to be from New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.