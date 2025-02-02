New Jersey is ready to freeze for Special Olympics NJ

On Saturday February 22nd, 2025, over 7,000 charity driven people will invade the beaches of Seaside Heights, New Jersey and take a dip into the thirty-something degree waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

In the three to five minutes that they will dip into the frigid waters — the 7,000 plus brave souls will raise over $2,000,000 for Special Olympics New Jersey.

Most groups that will be plunging are law enforcement and first responder personnel. Each group raises thousands for Special Olympics New Jersey which provides programs and events for intellectually challenged children and adults.

Special Olympics New Jersey helps an amazing 20,000 challenged individuals to learn participation, friendship, competition, spirit and joy and the success of physical fitness and activities.

The Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights is one of my favorite events, I’ve been a part of the festivities for over 26 years and have witnessed the enormity and support of this cause going from raising a little over $12,000 when I first got involved, to over $2,000,000 last year.

It is truly an amazing event that would not have happened but for the support and leadership of retired NJ State Trooper Major Kevin Burke and Det. Jimmy Smits from Berkeley Heights.

Jimmy Smits retired a few years ago and moved out of state, but Kevin is still the driving force behind this event that runs like clockwork. I have been fortunate to be a part of charitable events here in New Jersey and raised millions, but this is one of my favorites.

Special Olympics New Jersey runs on a tight budget, with close to 90% of all money raised going directly to the programs at Special Olympics New Jersey.

There is always a huge crowd on hand to witness this spectacular and I do my radio show live on New Jersey 101.5 from Seaside Heights from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

I invite you to join me and have some fun while supporting Special Olympics New Jersey. You can register and get more information by clicking on plungeseaside.org.

Support Special Olympics New Jersey and I will see you in Seaside Heights on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025

