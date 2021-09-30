NJ college students fight back against vaccine mandates (Opinion)

For months now we've been discussing the biggest issue impacting employees first responders and students across New Jersey. Government officials, politically connected elites, and corporate media talking heads are all pushing an agenda that the only way out of the so-called COVID crisis is to force everyone to take the jab.

Of course, this entire discussion ignores the reality of the decline in hospitalizations and even "cases" since April 2020. The entire narrative ignores the medical discussion brought forward by thousands of medical professionals who signed the "Great Barrington Declaration" and the medical opinion of top docs like Marty Makary who have pointed to natural immunity which has been reported to be exponentially stronger than vaccine antibodies. All of that aside, there is clearly room for debate. Although even the pro-vaccine crowd admits that natural immunity is stronger.

Despite all of this, many NJ schools are mandating the vaccine or forcing segregation for students. Five students at one NJ college, The College of New Jersey, are fighting back, suing the school to defend their rights. Attorney Dana Wefer, who has been a go-to resource for our listeners for the past few months, took the case and is moving forward. She joined me on Wednesday this week for an update on the progress.

We discussed how the "Jacobson" decision in 1905 is not an appropriate defense of these medical mandates although it is the one defense the vax pushers use constantly. Dana is a thoughtful, smart, aggressive leader who has taken up the task to fight for all of our rights as Americans.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)