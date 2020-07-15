Fees, classes, masks: What to expect this fall at NJ colleges and universities

What can college students expect at campuses around New Jersey this school year as the pandemic wears on? A number of colleges and universities already have offered general plans based on the state guideline issued in June, which calls for social distancing in classrooms, mask wearing and more sanitizing.

Rutgers University has explained that while tuition rates will stay flat, there will be no further cost reduction even though a majority of classes will be held online.

The College of New Jersey has outlined some modest fee reductions to help pass along a "silver lining" of savings to undergraduates and their families.

The following is a look at the fall calendar, course delivery and other considerations being outlined by at least 10 institutions of higher education in the state

