At NJ college — it’s not a prank, it’s a crime (Opinion)

So, college kids having a little fun at the end of a long year. Nothing wrong with that, right?

Although we don't know who the perpetrators are, we do know that 18 Adirondack chairs are missing from the TCNJ campus.

It's one thing to pull a prank and trick someone or embarrass the college administration in some way, it's another to just steal something.

Have you seen the price of real Adirondack chairs? You could pay hundreds if not thousands for the real thing. I'm pretty sure that college administrators are not so great watching what they spend as they are spending YOUR money not theirs.

Let's say they got a deal and only paid $300 per chair — I know, $300 is not exactly a 'deal' but stay with me. That means the theft cost the school more than $5,000. That's real money!

My guess is those chairs are in some college apartment or shore house lawn and will never be returned.

We got bored one night when I was a Freshman at Boston University — OK bored and perhaps a little full of beer — and took apart the girls restroom. Removing the stalls and anything else that could be taken apart with a screwdriver.

We put everything in the storage area of the dorm and went to bed. No one got hurt, nothing got stolen, but the girls of course were not happy.

