TCNJ urges return of Adirondack chairs, missing from campus

EWING — Has anyone seen these chairs?

The College of New Jersey is hoping that 18 Adirondack chairs stolen from the campus in Ewing will be returned. According to information posted on TCNJ's Instagram page, the college promises no disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who might be involved, if the outdoor furniture is returned safely.

The chairs, a mix of both blue and yellow in honor of the school's colors, were swiped from TCNJ this past spring, according to the post. While 2021 commencement ceremonies took place on campus May 19 through May 21, it's not clear if the chair-nappings took place before or after the multiple graduations.

The chairs were purchased less than a year ago with funds provided by donors to create more opportunities for students to relax outdoors.

On TCNJ's Instagram page, a light-hearted mock "Missing" poster describes the chairs as only 10 months old, each about 2 feet 11 inches and 41 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the chairs is encouraged to contact TCNJ Campus Police at 609-771-2345.