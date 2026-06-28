Hey NJ, I had the biggest flightmare of my life last week

Traveling is amazing, there's no doubt about it. Seeing other parts of the world is something I think everybody should try to do at some point. Leaving the comfort of your neck of the woods and seeing what other things are out there is fantastic.

That being said, the actual "travel" part of traveling can be a nightmare.

I had the worst travel nightmare I can remember last weekend when traveling home from Poland.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

We had a connecting flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to JFK. The layover was a little over an hour, which, admittedly, is cutting it close. Of course, our first flight got delayed, so we arrived late in Frankfurt.

Then, we had to have stairs come to the plane so we could get off, hop on a bus, and then get to passport control. Of course, none of that went smoothly. The stairs took 15 minutes. The bus ride took 20 minutes, and passport control took almost an hour. We ended up missing our connecting flight by an hour.

But that was just the beginning.

Trying to rearrange a new flight the next day, and get put up in a hotel took about five hours. 10 a.m. was supposed to be the time for the flight home the next day.

Do you think that actually happened? Of course it didn't. Our flight got delayed all the way till 7:45 p.m. that night.

I was stranded in Frankfurt, Germany for about 30 hours, before finally getting home.

We talk about flightmares on the air and hear plenty of horror stories from people about what they went through. I experienced my worst one last week.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Trenton Mercer Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Trenton Mercer using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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