Jersey Shore radio favorites Lou & Michele join New Jersey 101.5 lineup

🎙️ Jersey Shore favorites Lou & Michele join New Jersey 101.5 weekday lineup

📻 Popular 94.3 The Point hosts will take over noon-to-3 p.m. on July 13

🎧 Changes are part of a broader programming refresh across Townsquare Media's New Jersey stations

TRENTON — Two of the Jersey Shore's most familiar radio voices are heading statewide.

Beginning Monday, July 13, Lou Russo and Michele Pilenza will join the weekday lineup at New Jersey 101.5, hosting a new show from noon to 3 p.m., celebrating the people, places, stories and everyday experiences that make New Jersey unique.

The longtime 94.3 The Point personalities become the newest additions to the state's largest radio station as part of a broader programming refresh across Townsquare Media's New Jersey brands.

Known for their community involvement, humor and deep connection to the Shore, Lou and Michele have spent years entertaining listeners across Monmouth and Ocean counties. Both have been behind the mics at New Jersey 101.5 over the years as fill-in hosts. Their full-time move to New Jersey 101.5 maintains the local focus that made them among the Shore's most recognizable radio personalities.

Their arrival also creates a new midday lineup anchored by some of New Jersey's best-known voices.

The complete weekday schedule beginning July 13

• Bill Spadea, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Dennis & Judi, 10 a.m. to noon

• Lou & Michele, noon to 3 p.m.

• Deminski & Moore, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Jersey Thing with Eric Scott, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Steve Trevelise, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jeff Deminski and Kylie Moore remain in afternoons while also launching a new weekly podcast focused on New Jersey issues and conversations.

The lineup changes also include a new role for Eric "EJ" Johnson, who transitions from co-hosting mornings into Statewide Operations Manager, overseeing content initiatives across Townsquare Media's New Jersey brands while joining the New Jersey 101.5 weekend lineup.

"These changes are about investing in local talent, local content, and local conversations," Townsquare New Jersey Vice President for Content Sam Elliot Gagliardi said.

"No one understands New Jersey better than the people who live here. This lineup brings together some of the strongest personalities in the state and reinforces New Jersey 101.5's role as the place where New Jersey comes together every day."

Lou and Michele's move also creates a new opportunity on 94.3 The Point, where Chris and the Crew, featuring Gracie Award-winning host Chris Rollins and Joe Hyer, will take over mornings. The show already airs on 94.5 PST and will now also be heard on The Point and SOJO 104.9 as part of Townsquare's expanded New Jersey Hit Music Network.

Jared Willig, chief content officer for Townsquare Media, said listeners will also see more local content through podcasts, livestreams, on-demand video and expanded social media programming featuring its New Jersey personalities.

"We have the best local media brands in New Jersey, thanks to incredible local talent and authentic human connections to the communities we serve," Willig, a New Jersey native and resident, said.

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