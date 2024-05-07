Rutgers defends deal with protestors — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

If you want to be a teacher in a New Jersey school, you must also be a resident of the Garden State.

A bill advanced on Monday by the Senate Education Committee would scrap the residency requirement — at least temporarily — as a potential way to address a shortfall of quality teachers.

"The good thing is, it's a three-year pilot," said Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, chair of the committee. "We have a major teaching shortage, so, just trying to add one more tool."

Message of thanks for Princeton and Rutgers universities from northern Gaza, announcement of a hunger strike at Princeton University

The pro-Palestinian sit-in continued through the weekend at Princeton University as protesters sat on Cannon Green in the rain protected only by umbrellas and tarps while criticism grew of the agreement reached by Rutgers University to end its encampment.

Protesters said on their social media the university was “actively endangering students” by not allowing tents to be erected in order to shelter against the weather in the Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

ATLANTIC CITY — A 54-year-old city resident tried to barricade himself inside an apartment after police discovered that he had attacked his ex and locked her in a crawl space, according to officials.

Gary Lockel has been arrested and charged with criminal restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, obstruction of justice, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to police, patrol officers responded on Friday afternoon to a property along Absecon Blvd. (Route 30) in reference to a woman being held against her will.

At least 134 people are lying in New Jersey hospital beds right now because of COVID-19 symptoms, according to statistics updated on Sunday by the state Department of Health.

The stranglehold of the pandemic has faded, but the presence of the virus that caused it is still very present in the Garden State.

Through early May, according to preliminary DOH statistics, New Jersey has already recorded 333 confirmed and probable COVID-associated deaths so far in 2024.

The recall of Maverick trucks by Ford is expanding.

The automaker now says all mavericks from 2022 through 2024 could have a malfunction in the rear tail light that could cause them to remain dark when braking, increasing crash risk.

If you have one of these trucks, the dealership will inspect it and make a free repair, if needed.

