New Jersey town to gas the geese — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ New Jersey lawmakers pass overhaul of state's open records law
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Over jeers of “shame” shouted from the gallery, New Jersey lawmakers on Monday passed legislation to overhaul the state's open public records law despite objections from civil rights groups and the state's press association.
The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the legislation that heads now to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, whose spokesperson declined to comment on the measure.
The legislation covers the state's Open Public Records Act, which the public and journalists regularly use to get documents from state and local governments, including budgets, agency receipts, public salaries, correspondence and other information not always easy to unearth
⬛ Is it working? NJ student hunger strike for Palestine grows
PRINCETON — Organizers of the two-week-old at Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment issued a statement Saturday blasting Princeton University administrators for “stonewalling” negotiations with encampment representatives about divestment from Israel and four other demands.
The university has “backpedaled” on its initial discussions and instead pointed to existing institutional processes the representatives “disregards the urgency of the genocide in Gaza," according to the protesters.
⬛ Outrage over NJ town's plans for geese ‘infestation’
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE — Another New Jersey town has opted to resort to a controversial way to get rid of nuisance Canada geese — rounding them up and killing them with carbon dioxide.
Members of the Peapack and Gladstone Borough Council voted in March to enter a contract with federal wildlife officials.
Specifically, the "culling" would be carried out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, during early summer, when geese were molting and unable to fly away.
⬛ Human remains found in Galloway ID'd as man missing since 2011
GALLOWAY — Nearly three years since human remains were found in Atlantic County, authorities have identified them as a man who has been missing for over a decade.
Kevin Morris went missing in October 2011, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The 32-year-old man from Staten Island disappeared.
Then in June 2021, human remains were found in Galloway on South Pomona Road.
⬛ NJ considers stricter rules to crack down on vape retailers
Flavored vape products can't be sold in New Jersey, and tobacco may not be sold to anyone under the age of 21.
But how well are these rules being enforced?
With the hope that stricter rules will force retailers to think twice before doing something illegal, Garden State lawmakers advanced a couple measures aimed at making a dent in a surge of vaping among youth.
Trump's 2024 Wildwood, NJ rally draws massive crowds
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
LOOK: Grilling Mistakes Send Millions To The Hospital
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
How 3 practical jokes make sense as new laws for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.